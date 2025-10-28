Grand drone light show staged in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:50, October 28, 2025

People watch a drone light show in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025. A grand drone light show themed on "People-Centered Smart Cities Towards the Future" was staged here on Monday as a special event for the 2025 World Cities Day China Observance. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo shows a drone light show in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025. A grand drone light show themed on "People-Centered Smart Cities Towards the Future" was staged here on Monday as a special event for the 2025 World Cities Day China Observance. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

