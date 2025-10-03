Drone light show staged in Chongqing to celebrate National Day

Xinhua) 10:29, October 03, 2025

People take photos of a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone light show is staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People watch a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People take photos of a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone light show is staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)