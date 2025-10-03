Drone light show staged in Chongqing to celebrate National Day
People take photos of a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A drone light show is staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
People watch a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
People take photos of a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A drone light show is staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. During the show, 5,000 drones performed in the sky at night, bringing a visual feast to spectators. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Explore Chongqing's motorcycle industry
- 5th edition of rural art fair kicks off in Chongqing, SW China
- Chongqing's Dadukou district revs up intelligent manufacturing, impresses foreign visitors
- Automotive production sees year-on-year rise in China's Chongqing
- Chongqing's Wuli Town enters rice harvest season
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.