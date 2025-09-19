Chongqing's Wuli Town enters rice harvest season
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows terraced fields in Wuli Town, Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing's Wuli Town, which is home to about 5,300 mu (about 353.33 hectares) of paddy fields, has recently entered the rice harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a farmer working in a paddy field in Wuli Town, Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing's Wuli Town, which is home to about 5,300 mu (about 353.33 hectares) of paddy fields, has recently entered the rice harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A farmer works in a paddy field in Wuli Town, Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 18, 2025. Chongqing's Wuli Town, which is home to about 5,300 mu (about 353.33 hectares) of paddy fields, has recently entered the rice harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a farmer transporting harvests in a terraced field in Wuli Town, Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing's Wuli Town, which is home to about 5,300 mu (about 353.33 hectares) of paddy fields, has recently entered the rice harvest season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
