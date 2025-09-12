Home>>
Spectacular monorail ride from the driver's perspective
(People's Daily App) 13:38, September 12, 2025
Get ready for a fantastic journey through the mountainous megacity of Chongqing. This video captures the view just before entering Liziba Station on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2, a 31-km-long monorail with 25 stations. Liziba Station is uniquely built into a residential building, making it a popular attraction.
