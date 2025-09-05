World Smart Industry Expo 2025 to open in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:23, September 05, 2025

A journalist sits in an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A guest interacts with a robot dog at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo shows the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Journalists and guests watch a robot boxing game at the booth of Unitree at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo shows the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member sets up a robot at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member interacts with a digital human at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A robot boxing game is pictured at the booth of Unitree at the venue of the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

