Huangshui Town of China's Chongqing sees tourism boom
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of Huangshui Town in Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. Huangshui has turned itself into a well noted tourist destination by taking full advantage of local forest and landscape resources. So far this year, the town has received 16 million visitors, who brought in a combined revenue of 11.2 billion yuan (1.56 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking boats on a lake in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of Huangshui Town in Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching the sunset at an observation platform in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking boats on a lake in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking boats on a lake in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of Huangshui Town in Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking boats on a lake in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists take a walk in Huangshui Town of Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
