Huangshui Town of China's Chongqing sees tourism boom

Xinhua) 16:59, August 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of Huangshui Town in Shizhu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2025. Huangshui has turned itself into a well noted tourist destination by taking full advantage of local forest and landscape resources. So far this year, the town has received 16 million visitors, who brought in a combined revenue of 11.2 billion yuan (1.56 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

