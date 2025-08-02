SW China's mountain resorts cash in on heatwave exodus

CHONGQING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- As heatwaves sweep across much of China, high-altitude destinations in the mountainous areas of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality are seeing a surge in visitors seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures.

This influx is fueling the rise of a "summer cooling economy" and giving fresh momentum to rural tourism, as the region deepens efforts to integrate culture with tourism development.

High in the mountains of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, the Daobeiliang forest campsite, perched at nearly 2,000 meters above sea level, offers visitors a cool retreat from the summer heat. For a couple from central China's Hubei Province, watching the sunset from their cliffside tent was an unforgettable experience. They described it as "refreshingly cool" with "breathtaking views."

The Daobeiliang ridge, known for its dramatic cliffs and a narrow highway flanked by drop-offs -- dubbed the "Blade Celestial Road" -- has become a hotspot for cyclists and photographers.

"Thanks to the pleasant summer weather, we reached peak daily footfall of around 2,000 visitors during last year's trial run, and we've been fully booked almost every day," said Li Hao, who manages the campsite.

The steady stream of tourists has presented new opportunities for rural tourism. Zeng Hongming, publicity officer of Shizhu's Liutang Township, where Daobeiliang is located, noted that the area has leveraged its high-altitude climate and unique landscape, including wind turbines, forests and cloud-top vistas, to create diverse summer tourism experiences.

Since June this year, Shizhu has welcomed about 9.92 million tourists and generated around 7 billion yuan (about 979 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, marking year-on-year increases of 5 percent and 6.28 percent, respectively.

"This year we've added new viewing platforms and introduced attractions like mountain biking and cloud-top go-karts, which are seeing strong bookings, especially from families vacationing during the school break," Li said.

The Fairy Mountain National Tourist Resort in Chongqing's Wulong District, a national 5A-rated tourist attraction, the highest in China, also draws large numbers of visitors during the summer. Situated between 1,100 and 1,700 meters in elevation, the resort provides a cool, temperate retreat, ideal for seniors and children alike.

Recent additions include the "Treetop Walk" nature education camp, featuring forest exploration zones, nature-themed learning activities, zip lines and climbing installations, which attract over 200,000 visitors during peak periods. The introduction of an apitherapy clinic has also become a favourite among older tourists spending the season at the resort.

According to the culture and tourism commission of Wulong, as of mid-July, ticketed tourist numbers and revenue in the district's scenic areas went up 25.27 percent and 19.06 percent year on year, respectively. Independent travelers, mostly seasonal visitors, surged by 54.42 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in Qijiang District in southern Chongqing, five resorts located above 1,000 meters in altitude are also well-known for their cool climates and summer appeal.

For locals like Shuai Chengyou, who has worked at the Wanfo Gorge rafting resort for five years, tourism has provided both income and flexibility. "I work on the land during the busy farming season and at the resort during the off-season, so I can earn money while spending time with my family," he said.

Fellow villager Wang Guangmin runs a snack stall at the scenic area entrance with his wife, selling cold noodles and iced jelly to tourists. "During peak rafting season, we can make up to 10,000 yuan a month," Wang said.

