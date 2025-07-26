33rd National Book Expo opens in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:04, July 26, 2025

Visitors browse books during the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Visitors pose for photos with an installation at the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A girl reads a book during the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Visitors browse books during the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A visitor browses books during the 33rd National Book Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 25, 2025. Over 1,000,000 publications of various types are on display, either online or on site, at the expo, which kicked off here on Friday with free admission, and will last till July 28. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

