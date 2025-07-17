Chongqing Zoo takes measures to help animals beat summer heat

Xinhua) 08:53, July 17, 2025

A giant panda enjoys iced watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 16, 2025. As the high temperature continues in Chongqing, the Chongqing Zoo has taken various measures to help animals beat the summer heat, including offering ice baths, providing air conditioning, and feeding animals with iced treats, all to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A black bear plays with ice cubes at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 16, 2025. As the high temperature continues in Chongqing, the Chongqing Zoo has taken various measures to help animals beat the summer heat, including offering ice baths, providing air conditioning, and feeding animals with iced treats, all to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A giant panda enjoys iced watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 16, 2025. As the high temperature continues in Chongqing, the Chongqing Zoo has taken various measures to help animals beat the summer heat, including offering ice baths, providing air conditioning, and feeding animals with iced treats, all to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A giant panda enjoys iced watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 16, 2025. As the high temperature continues in Chongqing, the Chongqing Zoo has taken various measures to help animals beat the summer heat, including offering ice baths, providing air conditioning, and feeding animals with iced treats, all to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A breeder feeds a giraffe with iced watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 16, 2025. As the high temperature continues in Chongqing, the Chongqing Zoo has taken various measures to help animals beat the summer heat, including offering ice baths, providing air conditioning, and feeding animals with iced treats, all to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the season. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)