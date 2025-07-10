China's Chongqing sees increased cross-border travels in H1

Xinhua) 09:47, July 10, 2025

A border police officer checks a passenger's documents at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025.

In the first half of 2025, Chongqing has recorded 1.14 million border crossings, an increase of 35 percent compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.

The number of inbound and outbound foreign travelers passing through Chongqing has surpassed 330,000 in the first half of this year, fueled by upgraded visa-free policies such as the 240-hour visa-free transit program and unilateral visa-free access program. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A border police officer answers questions from inbound passengers at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025.

Inbound passengers fill out the arrival cards at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025.

Inbound passengers line up for documents checking at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025.

