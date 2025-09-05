World expo in SW China showcases innovations from robots to delivery drones

Xinhua) 16:47, September 05, 2025

CHONGQING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The World Smart Industry Expo 2025 kicked off on Friday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, bringing together more than 600 domestic and international businesses to showcase innovations across various sectors, including autonomous driving, smart homes and the low-altitude economy.

The four-day expo spans an indoor exhibition venue of 130,000 square meters and an outdoor venue of 40,000 square meters, with this year's focus on the themes "AI+" and "Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles."

The expo features over 3,000 innovative items across various sectors, ranging from autonomous driving technology, vehicle networking solutions and battery innovations. It will also highlight large models for megacity governance, as well as cutting-edge technologies, products, and integrated solutions related to home appliance connectivity and smart homes.

The expo also utilizes 5G, mixed reality and digital 3D simulation, among other information technologies, to vividly present application scenarios, including low-altitude drone delivery, end-to-end assisted driving across multiple environments, and human-robot interaction.

The expo features Singapore as its guest of honor.

