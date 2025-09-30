Home>>
Explore Chongqing's motorcycle industry
(People's Daily App) 13:13, September 30, 2025
Chongqing is China's motorcycle capital — one out of every three motorcycles made in China is produced in the city. Join People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan to visit an electric motorbike manufacturer in Chongqing for a tour of the city's motorbike industry.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Chu Chu and interns Wang Ru and Huang Shiyuan; Huang Jingwei, Li Yidan and Mo Mengyu also contributed to the video.)
