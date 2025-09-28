Chongqing's Dadukou district revs up intelligent manufacturing, impresses foreign visitors

(People's Daily App) 14:07, September 28, 2025

Chongqing (People's Daily) - Foreign journalists from 15 countries on Wednesday explored how Chongqing's Dadukou district is reinventing its industrial base, now driven by intelligence and sustainability.

Foreign journalists participating in the 2025 Belt and Road Media Workshop take a group photo during a visit to Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co, Ltd in Chongqing on September 24, 2025. (Photo: Dadukou Media Convergence Center/Zhong Ge)

The visit was part of the 2025 Belt and Road Media Workshop tour, following the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

Dadukou's push for smart and green manufacturing reflects Chongqing's broader strategy to build a national hub for advanced manufacturing.

Journalists toured the factory and exhibition hall of Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, one of the world's top fiberglass producers with an annual output of 1.2 million tons. The company operates seven production bases worldwide.

Lightweight, durable and eco-friendly, its fiberglass products are widely used in industries ranging from clean energy and 5G communications to transportation. They are also key materials in items such as composite railroad ties and wind turbine blades.

Faruk Boric, executive director of the Center for Promotion and Development of the Belt and Road Initiative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, visits the Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation in Chongqing on September 24, 2025. (Photo: People's Daily/Zhan Huilan)

Faruk Boric, executive director of the Center for Promotion and Development of the Belt and Road Initiative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the company's products demonstrated a strong combination of "knowledge" and industrial "capacity." He expressed interest in sharing information about these material technologies in his home country.

Expanding globally is central to the company's strategy. In 2013, it set up a majority-owned joint venture in Bahrain, the only fiberglass manufacturer in the Gulf region and the largest Chinese investment in Bahrain. The venture has created 532 jobs for workers from 11 countries.

Another highlight was Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group, which specializes in waste incineration and wastewater treatment. Its technologies are applied in 10 countries, including the US, India, Thailand, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Since its founding in 1998, the company has processed over 124 million tons of waste through waste-to-energy incineration, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 43 million tons and generating 44.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by the end of 2024.

Foreign journalists participating in the 2025 Belt and Road Media Workshop visit the Sanfeng Environment Group in Chongqing on September 24, 2025. (Photo: People's Daily/Zhan Huilan)

Wilson Zhu, special advisor to The Copenhagen Post in Denmark, said that China is now in the lead position in this field. He added that he was impressed by the rapid advances in China's waste treatment technologies.

Chongqing is also known as China's "motorcycle capital." Of every three motorcycles made in China, one is produced in Chongqing.

At Qiulong Technology, a manufacturer of electric off-road motorcycles with an annual capacity of 80,000 units and sales in nearly 50 countries, foreign visitors toured the showroom and racetrack. They watched a test run of the high-tech models.

Foreign journalists participating in the 2025 Belt and Road Media Workshop visit Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co, Ltd in Chongqing on September 24, 2025. (Photo: Dadukou Media Convergence Center/Zhong Ge)

"Our country is mountainous, and these motorcycles would be very useful for travel, especially among the younger generation," said Sharachchandra Bhandary, executive editor of Nepal's National News Agency (RSS).

