Fengjie County makes full use of ecological, cultural, historical edges to build world-class tourist destination

Xinhua) 11:22, October 28, 2025

This photo shows an exhibit at Kuizhou Museum in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025. Fengjie, a county in Chongqing where the Kuimen gateway to the magnificent gorges of the Yangtze River is located, gained its reputation as the "city of poetry," as poets, military figures and politicians in history wrote extensively about the forbidding landscape of rapid currents and narrow waterways.

In recent years, the county has made full use of its ecological, cultural and historical advantages, aiming to build itself into a world-class tourist destination. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

A tourist experiences rubbing techniques at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

People look at an exhibit at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

People takes photos of a statue of Liu Yuxi, a Chinese poet in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

This photo shows an exhibit at Kuizhou Museum in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

People visit the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 27, 2025.

