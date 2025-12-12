China's Chongqing transforms into inland hub for NEV exports

Export-bound new energy vehicles made in Chongqing are driven to a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

In recent years, as Chongqing accelerated its transformation into an inland hub for opening-up, a growing number of locally manufactured vehicles have found their way to overseas markets. The local automotive industry encompasses a wide range of power solutions such as battery electric, plug-in hybrid, extended-range, hydrogen fuel cell and battery-swapping technologies. Evolving industrial chain, product quality and supply mechanisms have all contributed to Chongqing's growing vehicle exports.

According to the Chongqing Customs, in the first ten months of 2025, the export value of Chongqing-manufactured vehicles increased 13.6 percent year on year, reaching 40.22 billion yuan (about 5.70 billion U.S. dollars), with the export value of electric vehicles growing 72.1 percent year on year to reach 11.65 billion yuan (about 1.65 billion U.S. dollars).

Staff members of the Chongqing Customs check export-bound new energy vehicles at a port in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Luo Zhiwen/Xinhua)

Workers keep record of an export-bound new energy vehicle made in Chongqing at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members of the Chongqing Customs check export-bound vehicles at a dock in Chongqing, southwest China, June 27, 2025. (Photo by Luo Zhiwen/Xinhua)

Staff members of the Chongqing Customs examine photos of export-bound new energy vehicles in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo by Luo Zhiwen/Xinhua)

Export-bound new energy vehicles made in Chongqing are driven to a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2025 shows export-bound new energy vehicles made in Chongqing waiting to be loaded onto a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2025 shows export-bound new energy vehicles waiting to be loaded onto a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows export-bound new energy vehicles being loaded onto a shipping vessel at a dock in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An export-bound new energy vehicle made in Chongqing is parked on a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members of the Chongqing Customs examine photos of export-bound new energy vehicles in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows export-bound new energy vehicles being loaded onto a shipping vessel at a dock in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2025 shows export-bound new energy vehicles made in Chongqing being driven to a cargo train at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2025 shows a cargo train loaded with export-bound new energy vehicles made in Chongqing departing a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Workers keep record of an export-bound new energy vehicle made in Chongqing at a commercial vehicle logistics base in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

