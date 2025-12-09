China's new-energy passenger car sales see steady growth in November

Xinhua) 09:48, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's new-energy passenger vehicle market continued to see stable growth in November, with retail sales reaching nearly 1.32 million units, industry association data showed on Monday.

The figure marked a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In November, production of new-energy passenger vehicles reached around 1.76 million units, representing an increase of 18.3 percent year-on-year.

The penetration rate of new-energy vehicles, a gauge of popularity, in the domestic market climbed to 59.3 percent last month, up 7 percentage points year on year, according to the data.

During the first 11 months of the year, total retail sales of new-energy passenger cars amounted to 11.47 million units, representing a 19.6 percent increase from the previous year, the CPCA data showed.

On the export front, China shipped about 284,000 new-energy passenger vehicles last month, surging 243.3 percent year on year.

From January to November, total exports of new-energy passenger vehicles reached about 2.15 million units, up 82.6 percent year on year, the association said.

