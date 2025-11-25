China accelerates development of charging infrastructure to support NEV growth

08:21, November 25, 2025 By Ding Yiting, Bai Guangdi ( People's Daily

Photo shows smart charging poles manufactured by a tech firm in east China's Jiangxi province. (Photo/Wei Dongsheng)

More than half of the world's new-energy vehicles (NEVs) are on the roads in China. As of the end of June this year, the total number of NEVs on China's roads had reached 36.89 million. In the first half of this year alone, China registered a record 5.62 million NEVs.

This surge in NEV ownership has significantly increased demand for charging infrastructure, exposing challenges such as uneven public network coverage, limited access in residential areas, and inefficiencies in operations and management.

In response, China's National Development and Reform Commission and other departments have jointly issued a three-year action plan to improve its electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the period between 2025 and 2027, as part of its broader efforts to boost consumer confidence and accelerate EV adoption nationwide.

By the end of 2027, China aims to establish a nationwide network of 28 million charging facilities, with public charging capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts -- sufficient to meet the demand of more than 80 million EVs, as outlined in the plan.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the plan will drive more than 200 billion yuan ($28.14 billion) in investment in equipment manufacturing and infrastructure construction.

While urban areas generally have sufficient charging resources, rural coverage remains inadequate. To address this imbalance, the plan calls for the installation of at least 14,000 direct-current charging poles in underserved townships by 2027. Some regions will expand construction of relevant facilities as necessary to ensure comprehensive rural coverage.

Photo shows a solar power charging and storage facility in Badong county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Jiao Guobin)

Chengjiang, a county-level city in southwest China's Yunnan province, has become the first in the province to equip every village with charging facilities. By October this year, the city had completed 31 charging stations. During the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, Chengjiang welcomed approximately 810,000 visitors, while charging volume at local stations rose 39 percent year on year.

"With more charging piles available, it's much easier for visitors to recharge their vehicles. We've seen a clear increase in NEV traffic," said Ruan Wenjuan, who runs a guesthouse in Mafang village, Chengjiang. As infrastructure expands, the functional design and efficiency of charging facilities are also being optimized.

At present, the average power output of public charging facilities in China stands at only 45.5 kilowatts, insufficient to meet growing demand for fast charging, particularly during peak travel periods on expressways and in densely populated urban areas.

To address this shortfall, the action plan prioritizes the accelerated deployment of high-power charging infrastructure. By 2027, 40,000 charging poles with capacities of 60 kilowatts or above will be newly constructed or upgraded in expressway service areas and key parking areas. Additional efforts will focus on expanding the availability of high-power charging stations across critical regions.

At the Fangshan service area in Jiangning district, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province, a battery-swapping station operated by Chinese EV maker NIO offers rapid service -- completing a battery exchange in under five minutes. In one case, a driver opted for a battery swap ahead of a long journey, even though the battery was not yet depleted. Rather than storing the removed battery for future use, the station discharged the remaining energy back into the grid.

This bidirectional functionality is part of a joint upgrade project between State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company and Nanjing NIO Energy Co., Ltd., enabling the station to both charge and discharge based on grid demand. According to Wang Jing with Nanjing NIO Energy Co., Ltd., the facility charges during midday off-peak hours and discharges during evening peak periods, generating 600-700 kilowatt-hours of electricity daily and around 12,000 yuan in monthly revenue.

Vehicle-grid integration connects NEVs with the power grid through charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. By enabling smart, orderly charging and bidirectional power flows, NEVs can function as flexible energy-storage units. The action plan outlines a steady expansion of vehicle-grid pilot programs and continued exploration of innovations in pricing mechanisms, market structures, and application scenarios.

In addition to enhancing public charging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, the plan places strong emphasis on improving charging accessibility in residential communities.

A woman charges her car at a battery charging and swapping station in Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/He Long)

"In the past, I had to drive some distance to use public chargers and often had to wait. Now, I can plug in as soon as I get home and benefit from lower rates during off-peak hours. It's both convenient and cost-effective," said Mr. Wang, a resident of Fangchong community in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan province. His community recently installed 12 charging piles at no cost to residents. The chargers are user-friendly -- activated via QR code -- and priced at standard residential electricity rates.

This improved experience stems from the "unified construction and unified service" model, a coordinated approach led by local communities, property managers, and utility providers. By centralizing planning, construction, and management, the model addresses common infrastructure challenges in older residential areas.

According to the action plan, 1,000 pilot communities implementing this model will be developed nationwide by 2027, significantly expanding the network of private chargers while enhancing safety management.

"The unified construction and unified service model enables the sustainable development and operation of residential charging infrastructure. Preliminary calculations suggest that these 1,000 pilot communities could generate over 1 billion yuan in investment," said Fu Bi'an, associate research fellow at the Energy Research Institute of the National Development and Reform Commission.

