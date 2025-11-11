China's NEV output, sales surge in first 10 months of 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector posted strong growth in production and sales in the first 10 months of 2025, according to industry data released Tuesday.

NEV production jumped 33.1 percent year on year to nearly 13.02 million units during the first 10 months, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales during the same period climbed 32.7 percent year on year to more than 12.94 million units, accounting for 46.7 percent of total new vehicle sales in China, CAAM data showed.

According to the association, China's auto market maintained a robust growth trend in October, with the NEV market growing rapidly and auto exports demonstrating resilience.

In October alone, NEV sales reached nearly 1.72 million units, accounting for 51.6 percent of all new vehicle sales. This also marked the first time that NEV sales accounted for more than half of all new vehicle sales in the country.

Total auto output topped 27.69 million units in the first 10 months, marking a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase, while sales grew 12.4 percent to nearly 27.69 million units.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's auto exports rose 15.7 percent year on year to 5.62 million units during the same period. Notably, NEV exports surged 90.4 percent year on year to 2.01 million units.

