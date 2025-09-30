Interview: German, Chinese automakers can compete, cooperate in booming NEV market: VDA chief

Xinhua) 09:36, September 30, 2025

HAIKOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), voiced strong confidence in the continued rapid expansion of the global new energy vehicle (NEV) market, saying it offers ample space for Chinese and German companies to compete and cooperate.

The Chinese market is so vast that it can accommodate competition among both Chinese and German automakers, Mueller told Xinhua in an interview during the ongoing 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) held in southern Chinese city of Haikou.

"Just as we are ready to face and take part in competition in China, we are equally prepared to compete with Chinese firms in Europe, and therefore welcome them to Germany," said she.

Ideally, Chinese firms can also create opportunities for production partnerships or other forms of cooperation, Mueller added.

During the interview, Mueller outlined the dual transformation currently reshaping the automotive industry: the shift towards electric and climate-neutral mobility, and the ongoing digitalization, exemplified by autonomous driving.

She highlighted plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cells and climate-neutral combustion engines in the future landscape. "These latest developments represent a tremendous opportunity for both China's and Germany's auto industries," said Mueller.

Addressing trade tensions over Chinese-made electric vehicles, Mueller underscored the German industry's opposition to protectionist measures. She urged practical negotiations to reach a balanced settlement, championing open markets and fair competition.

Despite increasing competition in the Chinese market, Mueller affirmed the immense importance of the Chinese market for German automakers, describing it as "an excellent market with very good sales figures."

Reflecting on decades of auto industry growth, Mueller described the China-German relations in this sector as being built on a mixture of "competition and cooperation." Both countries' auto industries want to compete on merit, keep markets open, and have the chance to sell cars in each other's markets, she said.

She observed that the learning between the two nations is now mutual. The German industry can learn from China's speed and government support, while, the Chinese industry can benefit from German expertise in safety and efficiency.

With the theme "Industrial Transformation and Sustainable Development," the 2025 WNEVC was held in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, from Sept. 27 to 29.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)