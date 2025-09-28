2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress opens in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 14:10, September 28, 2025

Visitors view an autonomous-driving car for rental service during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The 3-day congress kicked off here on Saturday, featuring series of activities such as conferences and seminars, technology exhibitions, and technology evaluations. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors view a new energy vehicle of Porsche during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

Visitors view a fuel cell system during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

A hybrid power system is on display during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

Visitors view a new energy race car during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

Visitors view a new energy vehicle of Audi during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

A visitor learns about a new energy vehicle during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

People attend a seminar during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

People attend a seminar during the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2025) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

