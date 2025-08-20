Beijing NEV production exceeds full-year 2024 level in first 7 months

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's new energy vehicle (NEV) production surged past 310,000 units in the first seven months of 2025, exceeding its total output for the entire previous year, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

Production in July alone reached 52,000 NEVs, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 140 percent, said the official data.

This growth is evident at facilities like Xiaomi's auto super factory in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, where round-the-clock shifts and robotic arms hum with activity.

An official from the bureau said surging orders of popular models such as Xiaomi's SU7 and YU7 led companies to optimize production through smart tech upgrades, so as to boost equipment utilization and efficiency to accelerate deliveries.

Boosted by advanced manufacturing sectors like NEVs, electronics, intelligent equipment, new energy storage and aerospace, Beijing's industrial momentum has been expanding extensively.

The city's electronics manufacturing sector soared 24.2 percent year on year in the period from January to July, contributing 3.5 percentage points to overall industrial growth. Intelligent equipment grew 8.6 percent, featuring sharp increases in lithium-ion battery production and wind turbine output.

