From cradle to vanguard: China's oldest auto giant rides wave of smart manufacturing

July 19, 2025 By Cao Pengyuan and Guo Likun (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- In the sprawling workshops of Chinese automaker China FAW Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China, robotic arms pivot and glide with choreographed precision.

Every 54 seconds, a new energy vehicle (NEV) rolls off the production line at the carmaker's Hongqi Fanrong plant, a state-of-the-art complex in Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, where the future of auto manufacturing is already in motion.

Here, cutting-edge automation and human expertise come together as robots, automated guided vehicles, and digitized control panels work seamlessly with human technicians.

Since opening in 2021, the factory has been operating at full capacity, producing around 1,000 vehicles daily, according to the carmaker.

FAW is known as the cradle of China's auto industry. Its flagship brand, Hongqi, meaning "Red Flag" in Chinese, debuted in 1958 and became a symbol of national pride, with its sedans frequently featured in major state parades.

"To meet the demands of Hongqi's evolving production lines and new models, we've developed an intelligent manufacturing system, enabling fault detection, adaptive control, predictive quality management, and autonomous energy use," said Zhang Guolong, a senior general assembly technician with FAW's engineering and technology department.

Smart manufacturing is at the core of the Hongqi Fanrong plant. Automation is extensive, with over 70 percent of the stamping line automated, 739 robots driving a fully automated welding process, and final assembly lines capable of flexibly producing a wide range of vehicle types from A-class to C+ class.

FAW's tech-driven strategy is delivering strong results. According to Yu Zhen, an R&D project manager at FAW, the company has made breakthroughs in AI chips, autonomous driving, battery technology, and drive-by-wire systems. "Mastering core technologies is key to achieving high-level self-reliance."

The numbers bear this out. In the first half of 2025, FAW sold over 1.57 million vehicles, a 6.1 percent year-on-year increase. Sales of self-owned brands grew by 8.5 percent to nearly 450,000 units, while self-developed NEVs saw a dramatic 95.5 percent surge, reaching over 145,000 units.

Behind FAW's transformation is a broader push to modernize manufacturing in the old industrial bases in China's northeast.

"The auto industry is the backbone of Changchun's economy and a key front in our manufacturing upgrade," said Song Shaozhong, deputy director of the city's industry and information technology bureau.

Changchun's auto cluster was designated a national advanced manufacturing cluster in 2022. By 2024, its total output reached 461 billion yuan (about 64.2 billion U.S. dollars).

Jilin Province has also rolled out a 2023-2025 action plan to deepen integration between next-generation information technologies and manufacturing, focusing on smart production, industrial internet, and supply chain modernization.

FAW is no stranger to innovation. Alongside Hongqi, its legendary truck brand Jiefang is also embracing digital tools. At a Jiefang smart factory in Changchun, technologies such as AI-guided laser engraving, smart calibration, and automated chassis unloading ensure high precision in truck production.

As one of China's oldest industrial giants reinvents itself for the digital age, FAW's story is not just about machines and automation. It's about how technological empowerment is breathing new life into a legacy industry, turning it into a vanguard of transformation.

Earlier this year, FAW unveiled its first flying car under the Hongqi brand, which boasts a flight range of more than 200 km, underscoring the company's ambition to lead in the era of digital and intelligent manufacturing.

