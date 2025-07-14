China's new energy vehicle registrations hit record 5.62 mln in H1 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China registered a record 5.62 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the first half of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 27.86 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.
The figure represents the highest half-year NEV registration total in the country's history. It accounts for 44.97 percent of all new automobile registrations during the same period, underscoring the acceleration of China's clean energy transition in the transportation sector.
By the end of June 2025, the total number of NEVs on China's roads had reached 36.89 million, representing 10.27 percent of the nation's overall automobile fleet.
Battery electric vehicles remained the dominant force in the NEV market, totaling nearly 25.54 million and accounting for 69.23 percent of all new energy vehicles.
