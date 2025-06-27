Yutong's 10,000th vehicle for export to Central Asia rolled off production line in China's Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 11:17, June 27, 2025

A staff member works at a workshop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 26, 2025. Yutong's 10,000th vehicle for export to Central Asia was officially rolled off the production line at the company's overseas assembly workshop in Zhengzhou on Thursday.

Currently, Yutong is the largest bus brand in China exporting to the Central Asian market and the leading supplier of new energy buses in the region. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

