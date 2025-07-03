We Are China

New energy vehicle industry gains speed in E China's Hefei City

Xinhua) 08:46, July 03, 2025

This photo shows a production line of the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The city of Hefei in east China's Anhui Province is making big strides in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry. In 2024, the city's NEV output exceeded 1.37 million units, with the total value of its industrial chain hitting 260 billion yuan (about 36.28 billion U.S. dollars).

This photo shows a production line of the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A new energy vehicle demonstrates battery swapping at the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo shows a "Rubik's Cube" garage that accommodates vehicle frames at the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo shows a production line of the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Media professionals learn about a new energy vehicle at the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This undated photo shows an aerial view of the Maextro Super Factory in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

This photo shows a battery pack production line of Octillion Energy Holdings, Inc. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo shows a battery pack production line of Octillion Energy Holdings, Inc. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This undated photo shows an automated production line of the Maextro Super Factory in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows new energy vehicles to be exported at the Paihe Port railway logistics base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

