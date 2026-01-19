Tourism thrives in Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort, China's Chongqing
A child plays at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 16, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Locals walk at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists visit the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A child plays at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.
This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.
In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vacant lot transformed into cat-themed park in China's Chongqing
- Dynamic Chongqing drone light show: a fusion of tradition and technology
- China's Chongqing intensifies environmental protection efforts
- Expedited journey to global markets for SW China's oranges
- Water resources allocation project in China's Chongqing achieves full water supply
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.