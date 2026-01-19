Tourism thrives in Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort, China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:48, January 19, 2026

A child plays at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 16, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Locals walk at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the scenery of the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A child plays at the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Jan. 17, 2026. Located in the renowned Wujiang River Scenic Area and the Gongtan Ancient Town, the Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort has leveraged its abundant cultural heritage and unique natural landscapes to enhance its appeal in recent years.

This has been achieved by diverse attractions such as boutique homestays, sightseeing cruises, art galleries, authentic folk cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage performances.

In 2025, the resort received over 5.04 million visitor trips and gained a total revenue of 2.818 billion yuan (about 404.37 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)