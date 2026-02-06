Fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicks off in SW China's Chongqing
A child is attracted by snacks at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People watch performances at the opening ceremony of a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Artists write spring couplets for citizens at a park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People shop at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People perform at the opening ceremony of a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People watch a molten iron firework show at a park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People shop at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 5, 2026. A fair featuring Chinese New Year goods kicked off here on Thursday, offering residents a one-stop destination for New Year shopping with diverse choices. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
