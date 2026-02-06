Lanterns hoisted to mark upcoming Chinese New Year in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:26, February 06, 2026

A woman takes selfies with festive lanterns on Lee Tung Street in Hong Kong, south China, on Feb. 5, 2026. These lanterns are hoisted to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

