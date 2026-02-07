Decorations seen in Toronto to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
People shop at a supermarket with decorations marking the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 6, 2026.
Many shopping malls and supermarkets in Ontario have launched their themed decorations to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Decorations marking the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse are seen at a supermarket in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 6, 2026.
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Decorations marking the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse are seen in a shopping center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 6, 2026.
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People view the introduction about the Chinese zodiac in a shopping center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 6, 2026.
(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
