Craftsman prepares for Chinese New Year in Philippines
(Xinhua) 14:43, February 07, 2026
A craftsman works on a dragon head costume in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A craftsman works on a dragon head costume in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A craftsman works on a traditional Chinese costume in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
