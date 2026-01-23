Aurora lights dance across the starry sky in Northeast China
(People's Daily App) 16:26, January 23, 2026
On January 20, dazzling auroras were spotted in several areas around Heilongjiang Province, China's northernmost province. The auroras shimmered across the night as countless stars sparkled overhead, creating a breathtaking and mysterious scene.
