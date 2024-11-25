Light pillars appear in night sky over Ergun

(People's Daily App) 14:37, November 25, 2024

The temperature in Ergun City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region fell to minus 19.6 C at 6 pm on November 21. At that time, dream-like light pillars appeared in the night sky. This kind of ice halo phenomenon appears due to the ice crystals in the upper atmosphere reflecting light. The colder the weather, the stronger the light pillar.

