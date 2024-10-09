2024 Festival of Lights celebrated in Berlin
A landmark building is illuminated during the 2024 Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)
Artistic light productions make Berlin shimmer at the 2024 Festival of Lights, which will last Oct.13.
