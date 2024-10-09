We Are China

2024 Festival of Lights celebrated in Berlin

Ecns.cn) 13:50, October 09, 2024

A landmark building is illuminated during the 2024 Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

Artistic light productions make Berlin shimmer at the 2024 Festival of Lights, which will last Oct.13.

