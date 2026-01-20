Rime ice scenery draws tourists to NE China's Jilin

People's Daily Online) 14:12, January 20, 2026

Photo shows the stunning rime ice landscape at Ashihada Rime Viewing Area in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 17, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Jilin city in northeast China's Jilin Province, famous for its distinctive rime scenery, has once again been graced with spectacular rime ice landscapes.

The misty waters of the Songhua River create an ethereal atmosphere as trees along the banks become coated in rime ice, their branches resembling "silver flowers" in bloom.

Jilin's rime is neither ice nor snow, but a natural phenomenon recognized as one of China's four major natural wonders.

In recent years, the city has promoted this unique spectacle as a key tourism attraction, hosting the annual Jilin International Rime Ice and Snow Festival to draw visitors.

