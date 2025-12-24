Languages

Acrobat balances dragon bench on head

(People's Daily App) 16:29, December 24, 2025

Watch as a folk culture performer presents a traditional act by balancing a long dragon bench on his head. The steady movements turn the idea of "everything can be balanced" into reality, showing the skill and charm of intangible cultural heritage.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

