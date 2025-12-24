Acrobat balances dragon bench on head
(People's Daily App) 16:29, December 24, 2025
Watch as a folk culture performer presents a traditional act by balancing a long dragon bench on his head. The steady movements turn the idea of "everything can be balanced" into reality, showing the skill and charm of intangible cultural heritage.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Art on earth: Teacher draws dragon on ground with fallen leaves
- Chinese artist's stunning loong artwork receives warm welcome in U.S.
- What does the dragon symbolize in China?
- Tidal patterns in Qiantang River resemble majestic dragon
- A look into "Dragon of China" artifact
- Dragon-themed exhibition opens at National Museum of China
- AI Vibes: 'Loong' Time No See! Here comes the Year of the Dragon
- Dragon-themed special exhibition kicks off at Summer Palace
- Dragon-themed intangible cultural heritage artwork heats up festival
- In pics: mechanical device Horse Dragon Long Ma parades in Hangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.