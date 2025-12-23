Bridge over Yangtze River sets up enclosed noise barrier to protect birds

Photo shows an enclosed noise barrier at the construction site of the Shuangliu Yangtze River Bridge in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Li Peng)

A 400-meter-long enclosed noise barrier was officially completed at the construction site of the Shuangliu Yangtze River Bridge in central China's Hubei Province on Dec. 15. The structure was built not for people, but specifically for the egret population of the Zhangdu Lake wetland. By allowing vehicles to pass through in near silence, it safeguards this ecological haven known as a "bird paradise."

Stretching 34 meters across and measuring 6.38 meters in height, the barrier curves gracefully around the wetland's core area. According to Road & Bridge International Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company Limited and the project builder, the structure features frosted acrylic panels with a light transmittance of 78 percent. This design allows ample natural light to pass through while using diffuse reflection to reduce glare and prevent birds from colliding with the barrier.

Monitoring data offers clear evidence of harmony between the structure and nature. Within the barrier zone, daytime noise levels are maintained at 50 to 55 decibels, dropping to 40 to 45 decibels at night, well within the comfort range for egrets. Even more notably, clusters of wild soybean, a wild plant species under second-class state protection in China, were discovered along the construction route.

Once in operation at its designed top speed, the noise barrier will significantly cut peak traffic noise, reducing much of it to the level of normal conversation and effectively protecting the wetland's acoustic environment.

