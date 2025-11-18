Legal efforts bolstered to protect wild birds

11:06, November 18, 2025 By CAO YIN ( China Daily

The Chinese government and judicial authorities are stepping up efforts to protect wild birds, pledging stronger legal measures to preserve ecosystems.

The Supreme People's Court, working with the Ministry of Public Security and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, recently released five landmark cases that underscore the country's crackdown on illegal hunting and trafficking of wild birds. The cases also aim to dispel public misconceptions on bird conservation.

"Enhancing bird protection is essential for preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance. It is also crucial for ecosystem stability, the well-being of future generations, and the sustainable development of the nation," said Wu Zhaoxiang, chief judge of the SPC's Environment and Resources Division.

One of the released cases involved a man surnamed Dong, who was detained by police in Panshan county, Liaoning province, in September 2021 after bird conservation volunteers reported him for using glue nets and other tools to capture wild birds. Police found he had caught more than 880 birds, including a large number of yellow-breasted buntings, a national first-class protected species.

A Panshan court ruled that Dong's actions constituted the crime of harming precious wildlife. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 30,000 yuan ($4,221).

The SPC said wild birds are vital to ecosystems and noted that yellow-breasted buntings have suffered severe population declines in recent years due to excessive hunting. The species is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, and the Chinese Wildlife Protection Law explicitly bans its hunting and consumption.

The court said the strict penalty helps curb the illegal hunting and eating of endangered wild birds and promotes public awareness of conservation.

Li Chunjie, an official with the Ministry of Public Security, said police maintain a "zero tolerance "approach toward those who use nets, snares, modified drones and other tools to harm birds. He urged police nationwide to strengthen information-sharing and make full use of digital tools in enforcement, with a focus on people who sell birds online.

Tian Xinze, deputy chief judge of the SPC's Environment and Resources Division, said the highlighted cases serve as public education. "Some people mistakenly believe that common ornamental birds like the Chinese hwamei can be freely hunted and traded, but as of 2021, it has been classified as a nationally protected wild animal in China, meaning both hunting and trading of this species are prohibited," he said.

He added that online videos showing illegal bird hunting spread harmful misconceptions, leading some viewers to believe that hunting for nourishment or consumption is acceptable.

"However, from a legal standpoint, this notion is completely wrong. Regardless of the purpose, illegal hunting of wildlife can damage the ecosystem, and those involved must be held accountable and face legal consequences," Tian said.

