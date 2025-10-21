Over 300,000 migratory birds expected to flock to China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 16:33, October 21, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province is bracing for a significant influx of more than 300,000 migratory birds during the autumn and winter migration peak, according to the provincial forestry administration.

The birds are set to arrive in coastal mudflats, inland wetlands, and coastal nature reserves across the region, highlighting Guangdong's critical role in global bird migration routes, the administration said.

The migration season began in August as temperatures dropped in north China, with Guangdong serving as a key stopover on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

The peak period for birds passing through Guangdong occurs from September to November, according to Zhang Qiang, deputy director of the Institute of Zoology, Guangdong Academy of Sciences.

Guangdong boasts an extensive coastline of 4,114 kilometers, making it the longest in China, alongside vast red mangrove forests. These unique areas provide abundant food resources, supporting a diverse range of species.

According to statistics, the province has historically recorded 584 species of wild birds, among which 412 species are migratory.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)