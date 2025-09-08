3-year campaign aims to curb illegal bird hunting

11:19, September 08, 2025 By HOU LIQIANG ( China Daily

A number of migratory bird species have been spotted in the national natural reserve on the west side of Dongting Lake in Hanshou county, Hunan province. [Photo by Zhou Guohua/For chinadaily.com.cn]

In a concerted effort to bolster bird conservation, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, alongside 16 other national government bodies, has initiated a comprehensive three-year campaign aimed at curbing illegal bird hunting and trafficking.

The campaign, the launch of which coincides with the start of the southward migration of migratory birds in China that usually runs from September to November, will focus on three key initiatives: enhancing bird protection, cracking down on illegal activities, and promoting public education, according to a media release from the administration.

As a key measure for the bird protection initiative, relevant authorities will beef up field patrols and monitoring, particularly in the four migratory bird flyways passing through China and 1,140 key areas with frequent bird activities across the country, the administration stated.

"Responsible agencies will be designated to ensure effective patrolling, strictly preventing illegal bird netting and hunting, as well as habitat destruction," it said.

It noted further enhancement of the country's network for bird protection monitoring as another priority of the initiative, with the monitoring of wintering waterbirds as a focus.

Measures will also be rolled out to restore and transform key bird habitats, the release added.

As part of the initiative to combat illegal activities, law enforcement officers will conduct more rapid operations against bird poaching and trafficking, with a primary focus on organized crime syndicates and illegal activities involving nationally protected bird species, the administration said.

The initiative seeks to dismantle numerous criminal groups, and eliminate bird netting and other illegal hunting activities along migratory bird flyways and in areas where birds frequently appear, it emphasized. Additionally, a series of high-profile cases will be publicly exposed to serve as a strong deterrent.

The release also highlighted the initiative's intensified cross-departmental collaboration, stating that joint inspections and law enforcement operations will be conducted.

The joint operations will primarily focus on spontaneously formed bird trading hubs, it noted. Additionally, online trading platforms will be urged to conduct self-inspections to eliminate the possibility of illegal bird sales.

China is home to 1,505 bird species, representing about one-sixth of the world's total, making it one of the countries with the richest bird resources globally, according to the administration.

Of these species, over 800 are migratory.

Four of the world's nine major migratory bird flyways pass through China, encompassing nearly all of the country's land and sea territories.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)