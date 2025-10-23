Migratory birds gather in migratory bird habitats across China's Heilongjiang and move southward

Xinhua) 09:29, October 23, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows oriental white storks resting at a wetland along the Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows oriental white storks at a wetland along the Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows oriental white storks resting at a wetland along the Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows oriental white storks resting at a wetland along the Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows migratory birds at Naoli River national natural reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows migratory birds at Naoli River national natural reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows migratory birds at Naoli River national natural reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, a large number of migratory birds have gathered in various migratory bird habitats across the province and moved southward. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)

