Migratory birds seen at Donggu Lake in Hunan, C China

Xinhua) 09:24, December 22, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows migratory birds at the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. As an integral part of the Dongting Lake ecological zone, Donggu Lake welcomes a large number of migratory birds every November for wintering.

In recent years, comprehensive ecological protection and restoration projects have been carried out in the area. These initiatives, including water purification, replenishing food sources, and restoring native vegetation, have significantly improved the migratory birds' habitat. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows tundra swans swimming in the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows tundra swans swimming in the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Visitors watch migratory birds on the bank of the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of migratory birds at the Donggu Lake bird-watching shed in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows tundra swans flying above the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Visitors watch migratory birds at the Donggu Lake in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)