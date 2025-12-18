City park attracts migratory birds for wintering in Chuzhou, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:01, December 18, 2025

Migratory birds swim at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A drone photo shows swans swimming at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Migratory birds rest at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo shows swans swimming at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A drone photo shows swans swimming at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Migratory birds are seen at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Migratory birds rest at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 13, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Swans are seen at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Photography enthusiasts take photos of migratory birds at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Migratory birds rest at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)