City park attracts migratory birds for wintering in Chuzhou, China's Anhui
Migratory birds swim at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Photography enthusiasts take photos of migratory birds at Minghu Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The city park has attracted many migratory birds for wintering with its good water quality, lush aquatic plants and abundant fish and shrimp resources. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
