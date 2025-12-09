Rare migratory black-capped kingfisher spotted at lake in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:57, December 09, 2025

A black-capped kingfisher is spotted at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A black-capped kingfisher was recently seen at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, adding a vibrant touch of color to the city's winter landscape.

With a black crown, white collar, purple-blue back, rufous underparts, and red bill and legs, the rare migratory bird is a tree kingfisher on China's list of terrestrial wild animals of important ecological, scientific, and social value.

The species is seldom seen in Xiamen, according to Chen Hao, deputy head of Xiamen Bird Watching Society.

The last recorded appearance of the bird in the city was many years ago, and the current visitor is likely a migrant stopping briefly in Xiamen before continuing its southward journey, Chen said.

Despite the season, Yundang Lake remains lush and lively, and the striking bird has drawn the attention of local birdwatchers as it glided low across the water, leaving shimmering ripples in its wake.

In recent years, Xiamen's improving ecological environment has attracted an increasing number of migratory birds during the spring and autumn migration seasons, according to a staff member of Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning.

Many migratory bird species, such as great cormorants and grey herons, have recently "visited" Yundang Lake, the staff member said, noting that Xiamen has become an important stopover site along the migration routes of a large number of migratory birds.

A black-capped kingfisher perches alongside great cormorants and common kingfishers by the lakeside at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A black-capped kingfisher rests among green branches at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

File photo of a black-capped kingfisher spotted in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, years ago. (File photo/Liao Xin)

File photo of a black-capped kingfisher, a bird species known for its vivid plumage. (File photo/Liao Xin)

A black-capped kingfisher forages by Yundang Lake at dusk in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Liqin)

Photo shows a view of the clear waters and green shoreline of Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

