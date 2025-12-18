Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary in China's Jiangxi sees peak wintering season for migratory birds
This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows migratory birds at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
