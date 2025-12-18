Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary in China's Jiangxi sees peak wintering season for migratory birds

Xinhua) 16:42, December 18, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows migratory birds at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

White cranes fly over Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 17, 2025. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows white cranes at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Swans fly over Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 17, 2025. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows migratory birds at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows migratory birds at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows migratory birds at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

White cranes forage at Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 17, 2025. The sanctuary has witnessed the peak wintering season for migratory birds including white cranes, swans, white spoonbills, etc. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

