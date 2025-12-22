Home>>
Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft in maritime training
(China Military Online) 13:33, December 22, 2025
Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-15 carrier-based fighter jets in flight training
- Soldiers in Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear decontamination drill
- Army soldiers shoot with flamethrowers
- Comprehensive supply ships steam in formation
- Defense ministry's X account to facilitate better understanding of Chinese military: spokesperson
- Naval landing ship maneuvers at sea
- China's defense ministry broadens outreach with new social media account
- ZTQ-15 light tanks in comprehensive training exercise
- Chinese, Russian militaries conduct 10th joint strategic air patrol
- PCL-09 122mm self-propelled artillery erupts in blinding flash
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.