Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft in maritime training

China Military Online) 13:33, December 22, 2025

Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)