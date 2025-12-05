In Shenzhen, technology reshapes everyday life

In Lianhua Hill Park at the heart of Shenzhen, visitors can find patrolling robots, automated garbage-collecting boats, and an autonomous minibus. They can also enjoy drinks and take-out food delivered by drone. These high-tech applications are not just for show. They are increasingly woven into the daily lives of Shenzhen residents.

They are part of a broader wave of new technologies and products that Shenzhen is integrating into people's lives. China is striving to drive high-quality economic development by expanding application scenarios for new technologies and products, and Shenzhen is leading the way. Li Chunlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, speaking at a policy briefing on Nov 10, described "application scenarios" as a bridge connecting technology and industry and linking research and development to the market.

Drones, one of the iconic products that Shenzhen is known for, are taking over the city's skyline. According to official statistics, Shenzhen produced 2.75 million civilian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the first half of 2025, marking a 59 percent year-on-year growth. So far, the city has opened 306 UAV logistics flight routes. In the first three quarters of this year, 630,000 UAV flights were conducted to deliver goods. These figures show that Shenzhen not only boasts a fast-growing UAV industry cluster, but also offers more and more real-world application scenarios that bring technology into people's daily lives.

In March, the "Wings of Futian" Low-altitude UAV Showroom opened in Huaqiangbei, the globally-renowned electronics hub, showcasing cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and UAVs. The showroom adds to Huaqiangbei's growing list of dedicated venues for the low-altitude economy. Earlier this year, China's first all-industry-chain UAV equipment selection center began operations in the area.

While drone deliveries are becoming a common sight in parks and universities in Shenzhen, sightseeing flights aboard eVTOLs are set to take off, with test flights launched for coastal sightseeing in Yantian and excursions over Wutong Mountain and Donghu Reservoir in Luohu. Luohu has designated 15 passenger-carrying take-off and landing sites for eVTOLs.

Education is another field where technological innovation is benefiting residents in Shenzhen.

The new Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum offers a wide range of hands-on facilities designed for students and the general public to explore scientific research across disciplines such as basic science, life and health, intelligent industries and space exploration. The museum features both interactive exhibits and advanced simulation labs, allowing visitors to experience scientific concepts through engaging experiments. Highlights include the AI Evolution Touch Wall, which traces milestones in artificial intelligence and invites visitors to vote on AI ethics dilemmas, and the Global Data Globe, a 3-meter holographic projection that visualizes real-time international data flows. The Innovation Workshop offers 3D printing, robotics and drone assembly courses, while the museum's high-tech theaters provide immersive science experiences—from quantum superposition visualizations to interactive science talks—making the museum a comprehensive hub for experiential learning and scientific exploration.

As a high-tech powerhouse, Shenzhen is aggressively advancing AI research and applications. In addition to a string of humanoid robot startups, companies in Shenzhen have embraced the AI wave, seeking to apply AI across industries and daily life. While Tencent is pursuing AI development and applications in every segment of its sprawling business empire, a growing number of startups are delving into niche markets and specific sectors. XtalPi Holdings Limited, founded by three MIT postdoctoral physicists, is engaged in drug research, biotechnology, and materials science using AI, quantum physics and robotics. AI accelerates drug research and discovery by analyzing vast biological and chemical data to identify promising compounds, predict their efficacy and safety, and optimize molecular design.

In hospitals, doctors are using AI tools to diagnose diseases more accurately and efficiently, such as AI-powered analysis of CT scans and surgery robots to help surgeons perform procedures more accurately and reliably.

In Shenzhen, even traditional industries and services are under transformation through digital and AI technologies. A company named Jubaohui uses an app to help buyers customize their gold jewelry through an intelligent service, and provides retailers with smart supply chain management services. Weather forecasts have become more accurate and tailored to each subdistrict thanks to AI models. Police deploy drones to detect violations and improve traffic flow.

Even visiting a bookstore or reading in a library has become smarter and more enjoyable. The Shenzhen Book City's Eyes of Bay Area Store incorporates technologies such as AI-powered Q&A, VR immersive experiences, and digital twins to create innovative features like an intelligent book repository, smart retrieval system, and "magic bookshelves". Facilities such as AI reading booths and smart reading spaces further elevate the reading experience.

Technological innovation is a means, not an end. In Shenzhen, it transforms industries, enhances services, and improves everyday life. Technology for the greater good, the people and the future.

The author is a senior advisor at Shenzhen News Group.

