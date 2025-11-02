Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Guangdong begins trial operation

Xinhua) 11:33, November 02, 2025

A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Dancers perform at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman visits an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

