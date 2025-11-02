Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Guangdong begins trial operation
A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Dancers perform at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
