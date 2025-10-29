Heavy metal: 6,000-metric-ton skybridge links Shenzhen skyscrapers

(People's Daily App) 14:51, October 29, 2025

Weighing as much as 4,000 cars, this steel skybridge was lifted 119.15 meters (about 40 stories high) to connect these two skyscrapers in South China's Shenzhen.

