Heavy metal: 6,000-metric-ton skybridge links Shenzhen skyscrapers
(People's Daily App) 14:51, October 29, 2025
Weighing as much as 4,000 cars, this steel skybridge was lifted 119.15 meters (about 40 stories high) to connect these two skyscrapers in South China's Shenzhen.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.