Shenzhen's Nantou ancient town balances tradition with modern attractions

People's Daily Online) 14:56, September 29, 2025

People's Daily Online reporters visited Nantou ancient town in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 18, 2025, to explore its blend of historic preservation and modern development.

The ancient town serves as a cultural landmark in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, preserving its centuries-old architecture alongside new trendy boutiques and design studios that have opened in recent years.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Nantou ancient town's comprehensive renovation. Future development will focus on preserving the town's heritage while attracting more cultural events and businesses to support the coordinated development of the local tourism and cultural industries.

