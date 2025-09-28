Shenzhen's new science and tech museum shines as tourism landmark

People's Daily Online) 14:46, September 28, 2025

Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, located in Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, has emerged as a new landmark for science education and cultural tourism in the city. Since its opening on May 1, 2025, the museum has been drawing throngs of visitors with its immersive, scenario-driven displays.

Centered on the theme "Digital Civilization and Innovation for the Future," the museum boasts four permanent exhibition halls featuring a total of 950 innovative exhibits.

"During the summer vacation, tickets sold out rapidly every day. Based on rough statistics, out-of-town visitors accounted for 50 percent of the total," Yuan Pingao, deputy director of the museum, told People's Daily Online. As of September 17, the museum had received 1.76 million visitors, with teenagers aged 7 to14 making up 40 percent of the total.

According to Yuan, the museum has maintained close cooperation with major research institutions and technology companies including the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, Shenzhen International Quantum Academy, Tencent and BYD, to further enhance the professionalism and accuracy of its exhibits, ensuring a high-quality educational experience for visitors.

